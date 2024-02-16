D.A. Davidson & CO. Makes New $227,000 Investment in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $1,585,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 675,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,851,492.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vita Coco news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $1,585,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 675,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,851,492.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Prior sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $34,752.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 121,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,394.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,105 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,253. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Vita Coco Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of COCO opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.02.

Vita Coco Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

