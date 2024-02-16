D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases Shares of 1,048 Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 372,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Kadant by 63.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 17.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 154,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Kadant Stock Performance

NYSE:KAI opened at $340.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.19 and a fifty-two week high of $354.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

