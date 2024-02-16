D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases Shares of 690 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 690 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,362,816,000 after purchasing an additional 955,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,548,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,171,822,000 after buying an additional 76,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,206,000 after buying an additional 41,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 21.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,342,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,486,000 after buying an additional 241,117 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ANSS opened at $330.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.20.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

