D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in QuantumScape by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 72,570 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in QuantumScape by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in QuantumScape by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $465,756.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $465,756.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $279,564.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 573,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,490.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 667,478 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,098. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 24.57 and a current ratio of 24.57. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 4.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

