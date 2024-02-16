D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,250 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 250,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 206,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the period.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $16.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $608.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.