D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,280 Shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFTY. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 511.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 1,366.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 610.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FFTY opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $120.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Profile

The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD 50 index. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed stocks with aggressive growth characteristics. Holdings are selected based on fundamental and technical rankings FFTY was launched on Apr 9, 2015 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

