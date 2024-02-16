D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,570 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in UGI were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in UGI by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in UGI by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in UGI by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Up 2.5 %

UGI stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $39.27.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -68.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

