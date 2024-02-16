D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,606 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $19.39.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
Read More
