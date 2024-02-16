D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,690 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 706.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 81,743 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 235,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 29,580 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 253.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 184,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 131,945 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35,633.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter.

PDBC opened at $13.27 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.5601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

