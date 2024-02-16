D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,000 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 299.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $377,545,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.6343 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hess Midstream

About Hess Midstream

(Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.