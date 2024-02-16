D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,374 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 56.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,745,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,792 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after buying an additional 1,070,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after buying an additional 532,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after buying an additional 455,588 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DRI. Barclays lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.83.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $162.38 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $173.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.52 and a 200 day moving average of $155.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

