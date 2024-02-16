D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,600 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 89,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 275,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 959,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,069,000 after buying an additional 56,469 shares during the period.

KYN opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $9.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, SVP Ron M. Logan, Jr. acquired 15,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $154,000.62. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,047 shares in the company, valued at $692,541.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President James C. Baker purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $340,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 631,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,831.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ron M. Logan, Jr. purchased 15,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $154,000.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,047 shares in the company, valued at $692,541.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,871,594 shares of company stock valued at $18,651,388.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

