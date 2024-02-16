D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 482 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,777.8% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JHG. CLSA upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.08. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

