D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 550 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,907,000 after buying an additional 69,697,910 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,065 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,319,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,917,000 after purchasing an additional 391,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $16,499,000.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average of $50.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

