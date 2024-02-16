D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 553 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Entergy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ETR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $100.00 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $111.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

