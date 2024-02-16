D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 602 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 47,441 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in IDACORP by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on IDACORP in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

IDA stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $112.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.94%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

