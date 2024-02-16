D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 609 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 57,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 457,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 470,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $59.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.75. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

