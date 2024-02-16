D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 613 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1674 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

