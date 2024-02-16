D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 640 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Northern Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.04.

NTRS opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $96.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average of $76.24.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 59.06%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

