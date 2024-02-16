D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 89 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in STERIS by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 2.8% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 19.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 192,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,259,000 after acquiring an additional 30,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

STERIS stock opened at $233.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $173.21 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.78 and a 200-day moving average of $218.28.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

