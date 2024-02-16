D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $211,000 Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Matthews International by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Matthews International by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MATW. B. Riley cut their price objective on Matthews International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Matthews International Trading Up 4.1 %

MATW stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $882.41 million, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.14. Matthews International Co. has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $48.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 1.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

