D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $237,000 Position in Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Genelux during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the first quarter worth about $421,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genelux in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genelux in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Genelux
In related news, Director John Thomas sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $120,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Genelux news, Director John Thomas sold 9,000 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $120,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 463,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,201,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yong Yu sold 36,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $436,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,539.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
Genelux Trading Up 1.7 %
Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that Genelux Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Genelux in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Genelux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Genelux from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th.
Get Our Latest Report on Genelux
Genelux Company Profile
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Genelux
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.