D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $237,000 Position in Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Genelux during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the first quarter worth about $421,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genelux in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genelux in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genelux alerts:

Insider Transactions at Genelux

In related news, Director John Thomas sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $120,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Genelux news, Director John Thomas sold 9,000 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $120,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 463,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,201,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yong Yu sold 36,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $436,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,539.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ GNLX opened at $8.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29. Genelux Co. has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $40.98.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that Genelux Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Genelux in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Genelux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Genelux from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Get Our Latest Report on Genelux

Genelux Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.