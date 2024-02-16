D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGM opened at $31.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.57. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

