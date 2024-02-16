DA Davidson Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walmart in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the retailer will earn $6.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.44. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.74.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT opened at $169.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $455.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.59. Walmart has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $171.07.

Walmart shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,871 shares in the company, valued at $29,565,756.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $712,687.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,393,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,565,756.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,988,767 shares of company stock worth $938,835,264. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

