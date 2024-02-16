Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 955,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $49,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAR. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.90.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $71.60.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

