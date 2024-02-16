Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST) Short Interest Update

Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the January 15th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTST opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.40. Data Storage has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter. Data Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 10.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Data Storage by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Data Storage in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Storage in the second quarter worth $117,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Storage in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Storage in the first quarter worth $46,000. 8.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, retention, Infrastructure as a Service, standby server, support and maintenance, and internet solutions.

