Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST) Short Interest Update

Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the January 15th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:DTST opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.40. Data Storage has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.
Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter. Data Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 10.80%.
Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, retention, Infrastructure as a Service, standby server, support and maintenance, and internet solutions.
