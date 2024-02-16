Decker Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:DMFG) Shares Up 9.8%

Shares of Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report) traded up 9.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

Decker Manufacturing Stock Up 9.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.87.

Get Decker Manufacturing alerts:

Decker Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. This is a boost from Decker Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th.

Decker Manufacturing Company Profile

Decker Manufacturing Corporation manufactures hex nuts, weld nuts, pipe plugs, and other industrial fasteners to the automotive, agricultural, farm implement, heavy duty equipment, and construction industries. The company offers weld fasteners, nut/washer assemblies, wheel nuts, locknuts, flange nuts, and pipe/drain plugs for passenger car and truck assembly applications, powertrains, transmissions, and chassis; hex, tower, guard rail, and culvert nuts for highways, signage, bridges, and building constructions; internal engine, hitch, and trailer fasteners; and seat belts and guard rails for safety market applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Decker Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decker Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.