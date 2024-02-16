Desjardins Weighs in on TELUS Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.57.

Shares of T stock opened at C$23.70 on Wednesday. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$21.16 and a 52-week high of C$28.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 258.62%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

