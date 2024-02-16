Diana Shipping (DSX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Diana Shipping to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, analysts expect Diana Shipping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DSX opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $327.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.21. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diana Shipping

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $121,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 23,608 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on DSX

About Diana Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.