Docebo (DCBO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Docebo Price Performance

DCBO opened at $45.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,145.00 and a beta of 1.59. Docebo has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $52.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Docebo from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Docebo from $49.81 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Docebo from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Docebo by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Docebo by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

