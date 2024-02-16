DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for DoubleDown Interactive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

DoubleDown Interactive Price Performance

Shares of DDI opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

