DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for DoubleDown Interactive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.
DoubleDown Interactive Price Performance
Shares of DDI opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive
DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile
DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleDown Interactive
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.