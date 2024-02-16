Dr. Hönle (ETR:HNL) Shares Up 0.9%

Dr. Hönle AG (ETR:HNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €16.80 ($18.06) and last traded at €16.10 ($17.31). Approximately 9,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €15.95 ($17.15).
The company has a market cap of $96.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61, a PEG ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is €18.32.
Dr. Hönle AG engages in the supply of industrial UV technologies and systems in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Adhesives, Equipment & Systems, and Glass & Lamps. The Adhesives segment provides industrial adhesives for applications, such as consumer electronics, automotive, optics and opto-electronics, medical technology, and glass processing.
