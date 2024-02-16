DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in DT Midstream by 48.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in DT Midstream by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in DT Midstream by 6.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in DT Midstream by 5.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.89.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $58.30.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

