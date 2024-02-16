Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Lowered to C$23.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Cormark from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 74.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DND. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

TSE:DND opened at C$13.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of C$883.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.12. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of C$7.46 and a 1-year high of C$21.32.

In other Dye & Durham news, insider Plantro Ltd. acquired 1,074,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,001,450.00. Insiders acquired a total of 1,139,500 shares of company stock worth $13,956,800 over the last ninety days. 29.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

