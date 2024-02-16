Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Raymond James

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on DND. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$21.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cormark decreased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Stock Up 4.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TSE DND opened at C$13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$883.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.18. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of C$7.46 and a 12-month high of C$21.32.

In related news, insider Plantro Ltd. purchased 1,074,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.10 per share, with a total value of C$13,001,450.00. Insiders bought 1,139,500 shares of company stock worth $13,956,800 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dye & Durham

(Get Free Report)

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.