Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Raymond James

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on DND. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$21.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cormark decreased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
Dye & Durham Stock Up 4.9 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Plantro Ltd. purchased 1,074,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.10 per share, with a total value of C$13,001,450.00. Insiders bought 1,139,500 shares of company stock worth $13,956,800 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
Featured Stories
