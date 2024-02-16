E.W. Scripps (SSP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 23rd. Analysts expect E.W. Scripps to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

SSP stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.09. E.W. Scripps has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps in the first quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 49.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 211.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps in the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

About E.W. Scripps

(Get Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.