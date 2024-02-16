E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Receives $4.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on E2open Parent

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E2open Parent

E2open Parent Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 513.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSE ETWO opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. E2open Parent has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.97, a P/E/G ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.98.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 202.58%. The business had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that E2open Parent will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About E2open Parent

(Get Free Report

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.