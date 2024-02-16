Ecolab Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.88.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.2 %

ECL stock opened at $216.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.92. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $153.87 and a 12 month high of $221.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after buying an additional 1,833,139 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,475,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,669,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,185,000 after buying an additional 903,307 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

About Ecolab

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.