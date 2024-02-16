Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,711,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814,668 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $52,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after buying an additional 47,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELAN opened at $16.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.29. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $16.56.

ELAN has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

