Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,935,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,689 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $53,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Envista by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Envista by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Envista by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 38,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period.

Shares of NVST opened at $22.49 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $40.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair cut shares of Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

