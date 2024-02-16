EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,227,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,937 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $50,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $56,871,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,670,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 489.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,226,000 after buying an additional 687,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after buying an additional 523,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 903.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 500,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $275,231.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682 over the last ninety days. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPR Properties Stock Up 1.6 %

EPR opened at $42.56 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average of $44.38.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.98%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

