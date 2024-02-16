Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) & TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Critical Contrast

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) and TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equitable Financial and TFS Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable Financial $26.12 million 1.26 $3.59 million N/A N/A TFS Financial $633.35 million 5.93 $75.25 million $0.26 51.43

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable Financial N/A 6.99% 0.64% TFS Financial 10.97% 3.93% 0.44%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Equitable Financial and TFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFS Financial has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Equitable Financial and TFS Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of Equitable Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of TFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of TFS Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TFS Financial beats Equitable Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides home, home equity, auto, personal, real estate and construction, operating lines of credit, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as equipment financing. In addition, the company offers foreign currency and exchanges; financial planning; wealth management; investment advisory; and retirement services. It operates through branches located in Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans. In addition, it offers escrow and settlement services. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and multiple full-service branches and loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. TFS Financial Corporation was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.

