Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rockwell Automation, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $12.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.68. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $12.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.88 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $281.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.80.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,087 shares of company stock worth $3,088,888. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

