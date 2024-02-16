Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Standard Lithium Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI)

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Standard Lithium in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Standard Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Standard Lithium’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

SLI stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Standard Lithium has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $225.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standard Lithium by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Standard Lithium by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 15,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

