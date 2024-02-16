Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the January 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 519,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Exscientia by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exscientia by 359.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Exscientia by 101.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Exscientia by 2,269.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXAI opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $814.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. Exscientia has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

