Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the January 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 519,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.
Separately, Bank of America downgraded Exscientia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.
Shares of EXAI opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $814.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. Exscientia has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
