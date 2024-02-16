F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

FNB opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.02. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,650 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 535.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,891,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 706.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,208,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,293 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

