F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $871,657,000 after purchasing an additional 361,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $851,834,000 after purchasing an additional 163,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of F5 by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $440,993,000 after purchasing an additional 134,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $196,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $183.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $199.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.23.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,832 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

