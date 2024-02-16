Financial Analysis: ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) vs. Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of ARB IOT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ARB IOT Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ARB IOT Group and Arbe Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARB IOT Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arbe Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

ARB IOT Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 244.83%. Given ARB IOT Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ARB IOT Group is more favorable than Arbe Robotics.

This table compares ARB IOT Group and Arbe Robotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARB IOT Group $242.13 million 0.25 $5.53 million N/A N/A Arbe Robotics $1.27 million 114.43 -$40.49 million ($0.83) -2.27

ARB IOT Group has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics.

Profitability

This table compares ARB IOT Group and Arbe Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARB IOT Group N/A N/A N/A Arbe Robotics -3,563.36% -84.96% -71.94%

Summary

ARB IOT Group beats Arbe Robotics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARB IOT Group

(Get Free Report)

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors. The company offers IoT smart agriculture solutions, such as designing the layout of the smart farm for the application and integration of IoT in farming and hydroponics, which includes the procurement of sensors and surveillance cameras, as well as other hardware for farm; designing of software to enable transfer of data from the smart farm to a cloud server, which can then be accessed remotely through smart devices; installing, testing, and commissioning of the hardware and software; and after-sales services comprising data analytics and periodic maintenance services. In addition, it provides IoT system development solutions, including procuring, supplying, and delivering industrial building systems for construction projects; and IoT gadget distribution solutions comprising supply chain and distribution of smart phones, accessories, and ICT and IoT products, as well as provides shipping tracking and status updates, customer care line, online chat support, digital marketing, pre-installation, and warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. ARB IOT Group Limited is a subsidiary of ARB Berhad.

About Arbe Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for ARB IOT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB IOT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.