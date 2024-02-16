Financial Analysis: Blue Valley Ban (OTCMKTS:BVBC) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Blue Valley Ban (OTCMKTS:BVBC – Get Free Report) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Valley Ban and Sierra Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Valley Ban N/A N/A N/A Sierra Bancorp 18.01% 11.30% 0.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Valley Ban and Sierra Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Valley Ban N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sierra Bancorp $118.16 million 2.41 $34.84 million $2.36 8.20

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sierra Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Valley Ban.

55.5% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 39.8% of Blue Valley Ban shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Blue Valley Ban and Sierra Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Valley Ban 0 0 0 0 N/A Sierra Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sierra Bancorp has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.05%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than Blue Valley Ban.

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats Blue Valley Ban on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Valley Ban

Blue Valley Ban Corp. operates as the holding company for Bank of Blue Valley that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in Johnson County, Kansas. It accepts various deposit products, including time and demand deposits, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, NOW accounts, and money market accounts; and provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, construction loans, home equity loans, working capital financing, and consumer loans, as well as lease financing. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning, private banking, trust, and investment services; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. It serves customers through five locations, including Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Leawood, and Lenexa. Blue Valley Ban Corp. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. The company's loan products include agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage loans. It also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

