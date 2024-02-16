Financial Contrast: FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) and HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Free Report) and HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for FFBW and HSBC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFBW 0 0 0 0 N/A HSBC 2 2 4 0 2.25

HSBC has a consensus price target of $560.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,304.39%. Given HSBC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HSBC is more favorable than FFBW.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

FFBW has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HSBC has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FFBW and HSBC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFBW $11.90 million 5.33 N/A N/A N/A HSBC $74.18 billion 2.05 $16.04 billion $6.90 5.78

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than FFBW.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of FFBW shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of HSBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of FFBW shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of HSBC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FFBW and HSBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFBW N/A N/A N/A HSBC 24.42% 14.04% 0.91%

Summary

HSBC beats FFBW on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides various loans, which include one- to four family owner-occupied and investor-owned residential real estate, multifamily residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and commercial development loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. FFBW, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions. This segment serves personal banking and high net worth individuals. The Commercial Banking segment provides credit and lending, treasury management, payment, cash management, commercial insurance, and investment services; commercial cards; international trade and receivables finance services; foreign exchange products; capital raising services on debt and equity markets; and advisory services. It serves small and medium sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates. The Global Banking and Markets segment offers financing, advisory, and transaction services; and credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, and securities services; and engages in principal investment activities. It serves government, corporate and institutional clients, and private investors. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

